Halo support for Belfast software firm

Belfast-based software company Adoreboard has secured funding from the Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN) and Co-Fund II to support a series of major contract wins and create six new jobs.

HBAN is a joint initiative of Enterprise Ireland, InterTradeIreland and Invest Northern Ireland.

Adoreboard was formed in 2011 by CEO, Chris Johnston.

The company was recently awarded 2019 ‘Cool Vendor’ status by Gartner in Artificial Intelligence for customer analytics.

Chris Johnston, chief executive, Adoreboard, said: “Our software measures human experience through emotion AI and this is critical if you want to deliver business impact through better employee and customer experience.

“This month, we relocated to a new office on Queen’s Street and that will support our growth in the years ahead.

“The new roles will be a mixture of sales and marketing, data analysts and engineering roles to help us expand our global presence further.”

Michael Black, one of the business angels to invest in Adoreboard, said: “Adoreboard is an indigenous company that is changing the way brands market their products through innovative AI.

“I’m delighted to have invested in the company and look forward to sharing my experience in the tech sector with Chris and his team.”

Brian Cummings, investment director at Clarendon Fund Managers, said: “The recognition by Gartner is a testament to the strength of the Adoreboard platform and this latest funding round will help the company transition through its next phase of growth.

“HBAN gives companies the opportunity to pitch for business investment as well as access to investors who have the knowledge and experience to take their business to the next level. We would encourage companies looking to grow to get in touch to see how they can pitch at our next event.”