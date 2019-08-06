Harland and Wolff: administrators appointed for troubled shipyard

Administrators BDO Northern Ireland have said they are in talks with the Harland and Wolff shipyard workers.

The firm issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying: “BDO Northern Ireland Partners, Michael Jennings and Brian Murphy have been appointed as joint administrators of Harland & Wolff. Founded in 1861, the Belfast-based company has in recent years specialised in wind energy and marine engineering projects.

Clouds hang over the Harland and Wolff crane in Belfast shipyard. Picture: Diane Magill

“After a long sales process, in which a buyer could not be found, the business has been unable to continue trading due to having insufficient funds following the recent insolvency of its ultimate parent.

“The team at BDO have engaged immediately with Harland & Wolff employees and other stakeholders to take all necessary steps to ensure they are supported throughout the administration process.”