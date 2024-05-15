Harland and Wolff dismiss 'inaccurate speculation' after report that Belfast's shipyard is at risk of closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harland and Wolff (H&W) has dismissed “inaccurate speculation” when asked about a report that it is facing possible closure.

The company was reacting to an article in The Times headlined “Titanic shipyard risks closure after 160 years”.

The article says that chancellor Jeremy Hunt “is expected to block a financial support package designed to keep the Harland & Wolff shipbuilding company in Belfast afloat” which could mean A) that the yard might shut, and B) that as a result some of the warship work which H&W is contracted to do could be carried out abroad instead – something which would be a first in the history of the Royal Navy.

The firm was founded 1861 by Sir Edward James Harland (a Yorkshireman) and Gustav Wilhelm Wolff (a German-British man).

Harland and Wolff shipyard in east Belfast

It operates, in its own words, “one of the biggest dry docks in Europe” and is one of only a handful of shipyards in the UK capable of doing “complex defence projects”.

It is understood the “financial support package” in The Times’ report is the ‘UKEF Export Development Guarantee’.

This “helps companies who export from, or plan to export from the UK, access high-value loan facilities”.

In simple terms, it is a guarantee that the government will vouch for the firm applying for the loan, up to “80% of the risk to lenders”.

In other words if Company A goes to Bank X looking for a £10m loan, the bank may be wary – but if so, the government promises to pay the bank back 80% of the money owed in case Company A goes bust.

H&W said: “Our application for a UKEF Export Development Guarantee has not been rejected and the process is ongoing. We will not comment further on inaccurate speculation.”

According to the London Stock Exchange, the firm’s share price is 10.3p per share as of 1.40pm today.

It had begun the day at 11.7p before dipping to 8.2p then rebounding.

That is down from a five-year high of 82.4p in June 2019.