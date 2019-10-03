Harland and Wolff employees return to work

Returning to work at Harland and Wolff
Harland and Wolff employees have returned to work at the historic Belfast shipyard.

The remaining staff walked through the gates at 9am.

There were cheers as the workers, many wearing hi-vis vests and hard hats, arrived following a nine-week campaign to save the shipyard after it was placed into administration over the summer.

It was announced earlier this week that a buyer had been found.

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Tony Lloyd and Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen were among a number of supporters who turned out for the moment.