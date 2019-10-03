Harland and Wolff employees return to work

Harland and Wolff employees have returned to work at the historic Belfast shipyard.

The remaining staff walked through the gates at 9am.

PICTURES: See the men of Harland & Wolff return to work

There were cheers as the workers, many wearing hi-vis vests and hard hats, arrived following a nine-week campaign to save the shipyard after it was placed into administration over the summer.

It was announced earlier this week that a buyer had been found.

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Tony Lloyd and Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen were among a number of supporters who turned out for the moment.