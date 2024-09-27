Harland and Wolff goes into administration again, five years after last time
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The move had been in the pipeline since the firm announced on September 16 that it was insolvent, and now the appointment of administrators to take it over has been completed.
The actual shipyards themselves are continuing to operate as normal.
The parent firm is called Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc.
In its statement to shareholders on Friday it said: “The company's subsidiaries in Northern Ireland (Belfast), Scotland (Arnish and Methil) and England (Appledore) are not subject to insolvency processes and are continuing to trade under the control of their directors.”
It is the second time in five years that Harland and Wolff has been in administration.
The last time was in August 2019, when the then-owner Fred Olsen of Norway failed to find a buyer for the shipyard.
It was then taken over by a firm called Infrastrata of London, which also then acquired the Arnish, Methil, and Appledore facilities and renamed itself Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc.
Some 66 people work at the parent firm, and some redundancies are expected.
George Brash of the union Unite told the News Letter that roughly 650 people are employed at the Belfast shipyard, and the administration “doesn’t impact the yard at this minute in time”.
He continues to meet the company twice a week while there is “an ongoing process to try and find a buyer and safeguard the jobs”.