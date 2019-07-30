Harland and Wolff rally at noon as clock ticks down on shipyard

A rally in support of Harland and Wolff workers currently battling to save the iconic shipyard will be held today.

Today’s rally will take place at 12 noon at the main gate on Dee Street.

Pacemaker Press 29-07-2019: Workers at Harland and Wolff. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

Workers at the historic Belfast firm have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make the shipyard his first port of call during his visit to Northern Ireland this week.

There are fears the yard — which built the famous Titanic liner and helped define the city’s industrial past – could close this week, with administrators expected to arrive tomorrow.

In an 11th hour attempt to stave off the imminent threat of closure, workers yesterday locked the gates and vowed not to leave until a resolution is found to enable the shipbuilder to remain open.

A banner bearing the message “Save Our Shipyard” was hung from one of the landmark cranes.

Today’s rally will be addressed by Harland and Wolff workers Paul Beattie and Joe Passmore, as well as by Unite Regional Secretary Jackie Pollock, GMB Senior Organiser Denise Walker and Owen Reidy, Assistant General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

Further speakers are still to be confirmed.