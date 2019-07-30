Harland and Wolff workers in plea to Boris Johnson: Don’t let us go under

Protesting workers at the historic Belfast firm Harland and Wolff have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make the shipyard his first port of call during his visit to NI this week.

There are fears the yard – which built the famous Titanic liner and helped define the city’s industrial past – could close this week, with administrators expected to arrive tomorrow.

In an 11th hour attempt to stave off the imminent threat of closure, workers yesterday locked the gates and vowed not to leave until a resolution is found to enable the shipbuilder to remain open.

A banner bearing the message “Save Our Shipyard” was hung from one of the landmark cranes.

And staff are now pleading with the PM to step in and nationalise the firm, which once employed tens of thousands of workers to support Allied forces during the Second World War.

The yard currently employs around 130 people and works on wind energy and marine engineering projects.

The business has been put up for sale by its Norwegian parent company.

Trade unionists fear it will not survive long enough to participate in plans to build more Royal Navy ships in the UK.

Steelworker Joe Passmore said staff had “never thought we would be put in this position”.

He added: “It was always assumed that the management and politicians would come up with a plan but so far they’ve failed, but we aren’t prepared to see this place fail when we know it can be viable and vibrant.”

Staff member Paul Beattie added the workforce was highly skilled and committed.

“We are disgusted at the idea of companies sitting out there like vultures waiting for this place to go into insolvency so they can swoop in,” he said.

A rally in support of the workers will take place today at noon at the main gate on Dee Street.

Harland and Wolff had no comment to make on the workers’ protest last night.

However, a source close to the company told the News Letter they understood that the management is still continuing its efforts to secure a buyer for the firm as a going concern.

“To be honest the protests and calls for nationalisation are not going to help that process,” the source added.

Responding to this assertion, GMB union regional organiser Michael Mulholland said: “If someone from management wants to come down and talk to the workers about the potential damage they could be doing, let them. We will listen and if we can be convinced we are doing some harm to the process of securing a potential buyer, then we will change our tactics.

“But as it stands, come 5pm on Wednesday these workers will lose their careers and could be plunged into financial hardship.

“This protest is an indication of their determination not to allow this to happen.”

Yesterday evening, Unite the union regional secretary Jackie Pollock said the workers were preparing to remain on the site overnight.

He said the workers want to welcome the PM to the shipyard when he visits the Province this week, explain the role it could still play in British shipbuilding and outline immediate business prospects.

East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson said he shared the workers’ concerns.

But when asked if nationalisation was the solution, he replied: “I am not sure it is the immediate solution. It’s not the one you would jump to first. There have been talks with intended bidders.”

The Ulster Unionist Party has written to Mr Johnson and several Stormont departments urging them to provide financial support for the company.

Harland and Wolff is one of the defining companies of NI’s heavy industry heritage and was founded in 1861. The last ship built there was the Anvil Point in 2003.