Hastings Hotels seraches for 12 new trainee managers in recruitment drive

Now in its sixth year, the Hastings Trainee Management Programme provides an opportunity to help identify and develop the hospitality managers of the future by combining operational and functional support experience, fast-track leadership training and tailored development across the group’s six hotels.

Throughout the two-year development programme each trainee will gain experience across all areas of hospitality including food & beverage, housekeeping, general operations, front office and spa. In addition, they will have the chance to work at the world-leading visitor attraction Titanic Belfast in all aspects of the business.

The programme has been designed in association with the Ulster University, and each successful trainee manager will graduate with a Diploma and a full-time management position in one of Hastings Hotels six properties.

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels is joined by current trainee managers Pearce Copeland, Aine Kelly, Margarida Pereira and Nicola Hardy as the leading collection of hotels launches a new recruitment drive to find 12 new trainee managers

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels, said: “We are delighted to launch our latest recruitment drive to find 12 new trainee managers. If you are passionate and committed to delivering excellent customer services, motivated, enthusiastic and keen to invest in your career development then this could be the programme for you.

“Since it was first introduced six years ago we have invested in the personal and professional development of our trainees who have gone on to work in full-time management positions across Hastings Hotels. The programme has been a huge success, both for the group and the individuals who have taken part, for example, two of our current General Managers completed it including Niall Burns who is at the helm of the 5-star Culloden Estate & Spa.