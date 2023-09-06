News you can trust since 1737
Have a look around this amazing 12-bed Victorian home on the north coast

Dundooan House on the north coast is quite simply a magnificent period family residence built around 1840 and is undoubtedly one of the North Coast’s most impressive period homes.The Victorian residence has many late Georgian traditional features and extends to 6000 sq ft whilst The Mews is 3600 sq ft..
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST

See it for yourself on Propertypal.

Dundooan House & The Mews, 35 & 37 Dundooan Road, Coleraine, BT52 2PU 12 Bed Country Estate Asking price £1,250,000

Dundooan House & The Mews, 35 & 37 Dundooan Road, Coleraine, BT52 2PU 12 Bed Country Estate Asking price £1,250,000

