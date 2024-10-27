The Irish winter taught me the importance of yoga, and how it can lift and warm you even on the coldest, darkest days.

I moved to Northern Ireland in the winter of 2003 to begin an internship after I completed my Masters degree in Conflict Transformation.

All I wanted was the warm, supportive refuge of a yoga studio. A place to move, open and warm my body, a space to process all that was happening in my life and a place to gain strength to grow from.

Upon arriving in Belfast there was a very little on offer with regards to yoga spaces and yoga classes. I started a personal practice at home with a few salutations which made a big difference during the dark cold winter months. A few years later I was accepted into a PhD program at Queens University. I knew that this was the time to take a break, join an Ashram in Rocky Mountains of Colorado to do my 200 hour training, and bring it back to Belfast to create the space that I so craved.

I founded Flow Studio Belfast in 2009, the same year I started my PhD in Education, as a Yoga Teacher’s cooperative. We sought to create shared resources that all teachers could use to elevate themselves, their students and their craft. It sounds obvious now, but Flow Studio was one of the first drop-in studios where students could choose the class that best suited their energy and schedules. Flow Studio gained momentum with many incredible yoga teachers, and students and before Covid, we had three studios across greater Belfast.

It was an incredible life-cycle, and I appreciate how important it is to practice the ethos of yoga off the mat.

New beginnings offered an opportunity to go back to the ethics of yoga and ways that movement can be energetic medicine. As friends and colleagues Julie Davis and I brought our combined passion and experience to create Ethos Hot Yoga studio located in the heart of Holywood, Co. Down.

Our yoga system is a modern, comprehensive yoga practice that integrates our wealth of experience and years of study of human movement and mindfulness practices. It combines elements of Hatha, Vinyasa, Ashtanga, Power, and Kundalini yoga to create a dynamic and versatile practice that caters to a wide range of needs and abilities.

Our classes are expertly crafted to ignite the natural intelligence within us.

Our Solar Practices harness the dynamic, detoxifying benefits of hot yoga, invigorating your body, boosting metabolism, and enhancing flexibility. These sessions are perfect for those seeking a revitalising, sweat-inducing practice that energizes and empowers.

Our studio is equipped with the most advanced technology available to keep our studio hot, fresh & clean:

Our Infrared Heating system offers a uniform heat throughout the studio whilst protecting the air quality. It offers a more comfortable hot yoga experience - while helping to relax muscles, promote circulation and detoxification.

Our Heat Exchange System filters the air to remove toxins and pollutants, whilst keeping heat in.

Our Integrated Humidity System delivers optimal conditions of 85% Relative Humidity so you can receive the full benefits of your hot yoga practice class

Move with ease on our non-slip, non-toxic Floors and always cool underfoot even when the heat is on.

Our Lunar Practices offer a serene counterbalance to Solar energy. These calming practices focus on slower flows, deeper stretches, breathwork, meditation and restorative poses - guiding you towards best balance, peace and relaxation.

Eclipse Practices overlay medicine and movement. Our specialised Eclipse Classes utilise therapeutic poses, mindful breathing, and tailored sequences to alleviate pain, improve flexibility, and boost strength - creating a personalised path to optimal wellness and peak performance.

Each class supports the integrity of the system. A system designed to help you to move better, free you from pain in the body and limitations in the mind.

It really has to be experienced to be believed!

1 . Ethos Hot Yoga studio Dr Elizabeth Welty and her friend and business partner Julie Davis create Ethos Hot Yoga studio in Holywood Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Ethos Hot Yoga studio Co-founders and owners Julie Davis and Dr Elizabeth Welty bring a combined 30 years of experience owning and managing yoga studios, having previously owned yoga businesses Colektiv, Flow, and Infinity, located across the island of Ireland Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Ethos Hot Yoga studio The Ethos yoga system is a modern, comprehensive yoga practice created by Julie Davis and Dr Elizabeth Welty, combining years of study into human movement and mindfulness practices Photo: u Photo Sales

4 . Ethos Hot Yoga studio Julie Davis combines her passion and experience at Ethos Hot Yoga studio in Holywood Photo: u Photo Sales