Health Minister Mike Nesbitt MLA joins the first ever cohort of paramedics to be trained in Northern Ireland
The first ever cohort of Paramedic Science students in Northern Ireland have today graduated from Ulster University in Londonderry in what was an historic moment for all.
The first 40 students to complete the three-year course, which launched in September 2021 as the region’s first ever BSc Paramedic Sciences programme, celebrated with family and friends at the Millenium Forum in Derry~Londonderry today as they prepare to embark on careers on the frontline of healthcare across Northern Ireland.
Previously, those who wanted to enter the paramedic profession had to travel outside of Northern Ireland to train, but with funding support from the Department of Health, the three-year course at Ulster University has grown in popularity to accommodate 130 students across all year groups with the support of 10 academic staff.
Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, said: “I want to warmly congratulate all those graduating today. It was a real privilege to be here and share in this special occasion.
“I wish to extend my best wishes in particular to the first cohort of graduates from the BSc Paramedic Science three-year degree course.
“This programme now meets the growing demand for Paramedics across a range of different care settings in Northern Ireland, producing graduates who are equipped with the skills and confidence to excel in their role and provide excellent care to those who need it, by delivering better outcomes.”
