Heavenly Tasty Organics produces UK’s Best Baby Snacks

The best baby snack product in the UK is produced by Northern Ireland’s Heavenly Tasty Organics in Co Tyrone.

The healthy Veggie Waffles in Sweet Beet and Shallot flavour developed by Heavenly Tasty Organics, which is based at Augher, near Dungannon, was named the Best Baby Snack in the prestigious Quality Food and Drink Awards, the UK’s most influential event in the annual food and drink calendar.

The awards recognise and celebrate the best products from UK producers every year. Winners of category awards in the competition, now entering its 41st year, are able to use the prestigious ‘Q’ on their packaging and promotional materials. The awards also exert a major influence on retailers, in particular, seeking original products. The ‘Q’ on pack is now seen as the most recognisable mark of excellence for retailers, food and drink manufacturers, foodservice providers, wholesalers, suppliers and small producers alike.

Thousands of food and drink products were entered by companies from across the UK, most by major retailers seeking endorsement of a panel of expert judges.

Heavenly Tasty, owned and managed by husband and wife team Shauna McCarney-Blair and James Blair, was the only Northern Ireland company successful in the Baby categories. The small business was also shortlisted for its successful Yummy Wafer Wisps Spinach, Apple and Kale product.

Shauna McCarney-Blair, now a mum of four young children who established the company in 2009 when she was unable to find organic foods for her family, explained: “Winning a ‘Q” award is a marvellous endorsement of one of our most successful products. The award from such a distinguished panel of food experts is a tremendous recognition of the innovation, quality, wholesomeness and, of course, taste of this natural snack. The recognition will be immensely beneficial as we seek to grow our existing business. It raises the Heavenly Tasty profile substantially and increases awareness of our healthy products in a key market for us.”

The company is already listed by online retailers Ocado and Amazon.