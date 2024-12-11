The company has been named Wholesaler of the Year, while Food to Go business development executive, Julie Stamm won the Customer Development Award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland foodservice company Henderson Foodservice is finishing the year at the top of the game thanks to two prestigious award wins in London at the Federation of Wholesale Distributors (FWD) Gold Medal Awards 2024.

The company has been named Wholesaler of the Year, while Food to Go Business Development Executive, Julie Stamm who has been with the company for nine years, won the Customer Development Award on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson Foodservice took on competition from some of the UK’s top wholesalers including Bidfood and JJ Foodservice, with their commitment to customer success helping to pip them to the post for the accolade.

Judges were impressed with the growth Henderson Foodservice’s management and team have been committed towards for the past 12 months, says managing director, Cathal Geoghegan.

“Our growth is a direct result of our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional service, unmatched product availability and innovative solutions that make a difference for our partners”, explained Mr Geoghegan.

“Our entire team is invested in driving our growth through expanding our product and customer base, streamlining our operations and never faltering on our high levels of customer service, which is what makes all the difference in our industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Stamm, Mark Stewart-Maunder, Kiera Campbell, Emma Armstrong, Cathal Geoghegan and Roy Dempster from Henderson Foodservice with their two awards from the Federation of Wholesale Distributors Gold Medal Awards 2024 in London

Mr Geoghegan also paid tribute to Julie Stamm who brought home a hard-fought personnel award that is much coveted: “Julie’s dedication and tireless efforts in building strong, lasting relationships with our customers have been instrumental in our success and is a perfect example of that commitment our team has towards our business goals.

“Her approach to understanding customer needs, providing tailored solutions and continuously improving our service has helped drive the growth and loyalty of our customer base, we are so very proud to have her on our team and delighted for her win!”

2024 has been one of Henderson Foodservice’s most successful yet; earlier in the year they delivered an exclusive contract to supply K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats to their customers across the island of Ireland, while also bringing Koffmann’s range of frozen chips and potatoes to their roster in a first for Northern Ireland-based customers.

Barista Bar, the retail coffee to go brand developed by the company will celebrate 10 years of business in 2025, and will complete its roll out across SPAR stores in Scotland, thanks to an exclusive supply deal with CJ Lang & Sons this year, SPAR’s wholesaler in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson Foodservice figures up to end of Q3 2024 show a turnover of £203 million, a growth of 10.1% on 2023.