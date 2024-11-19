Farmers now face paying a 20% tax on all farms valued at over £1m when they transfer the farm to their children.
Famers gather at the Nikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn, to protest the governments new inheritance tax being put on famers in the UK. Picture by PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th November 2024 Famers gather at the Nikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn, to protest the governments new inheritance tax being put on famers in the UK. Picture by PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
Famers gather at the Nikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn, to protest the governments new inheritance tax being put on famers in the UK. Two-year-old Cathair Moorehead from Castlewellan with his grandfather Joe pictured at the event. Picture by PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th November 2024 Famers gather at the Nikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn, to protest the governments new inheritance tax being put on famers in the UK. Picture by PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
