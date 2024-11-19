Here are 21 pictures of the Northern Ireland farmers' mass rally at the Eikon Exhibition Centre against new inheritance tax

By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:25 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 13:12 GMT
More than 4,000 farmers attended a mass rally in the Eikon Centre in Lisburn last night against new inheritance tax.

Farmers now face paying a 20% tax on all farms valued at over £1m when they transfer the farm to their children.

Famers gather at the Nikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn, to protest the governments new inheritance tax being put on famers in the UK. Picture by PressEye

1.

Famers gather at the Nikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn, to protest the governments new inheritance tax being put on famers in the UK. Picture by PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th November 2024 Famers gather at the Nikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn, to protest the governments new inheritance tax being put on famers in the UK. Picture by PressEye

2.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th November 2024 Famers gather at the Nikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn, to protest the governments new inheritance tax being put on famers in the UK. Picture by PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Famers gather at the Nikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn, to protest the governments new inheritance tax being put on famers in the UK. Two-year-old Cathair Moorehead from Castlewellan with his grandfather Joe pictured at the event. Picture by PressEye

3.

Famers gather at the Nikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn, to protest the governments new inheritance tax being put on famers in the UK. Two-year-old Cathair Moorehead from Castlewellan with his grandfather Joe pictured at the event. Picture by PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th November 2024 Famers gather at the Nikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn, to protest the governments new inheritance tax being put on famers in the UK. Picture by PressEye

4.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th November 2024 Famers gather at the Nikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn, to protest the governments new inheritance tax being put on famers in the UK. Picture by PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandLisburn
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice