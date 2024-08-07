Over 15,000 consumers voted in the online poll for their favourite independent retailers and high street, up from 12,000 in 2023

Retail NI has published the shortlist of finalists in this year’s High Street Hero Awards.

The Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on August 21 in Belfast City Hall.

Ballynahinch, Ballymoney and Newtownards have been shortlisted for High Street of the Year, with many new businesses across the categories, making it to the final for the first time.

Over 15,000 consumers voted in the online poll for their favourite independent retailers and high street, up from 12,000 in 2023. Voting for High Street Heroes 2024 ran from July 1 2024 to July 31 2024.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts, said: “Our awards are different - they are a public vote, with no judges and it is local consumers deciding who wins.

“We are delighted at the huge response from the fifteen thousand consumers who took the time to vote for their favourite independent retailer and high street. This an increase of 25% on last year’s voting.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts is delighted with the response