High Street Hero Award shortlist revealed after record-breaking votes
Retail NI has published the shortlist of finalists in this year’s High Street Hero Awards.
The Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on August 21 in Belfast City Hall.
Ballynahinch, Ballymoney and Newtownards have been shortlisted for High Street of the Year, with many new businesses across the categories, making it to the final for the first time.
Over 15,000 consumers voted in the online poll for their favourite independent retailers and high street, up from 12,000 in 2023. Voting for High Street Heroes 2024 ran from July 1 2024 to July 31 2024.
Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts, said: “Our awards are different - they are a public vote, with no judges and it is local consumers deciding who wins.
“We are delighted at the huge response from the fifteen thousand consumers who took the time to vote for their favourite independent retailer and high street. This an increase of 25% on last year’s voting.
“Congratulations to all those businesses who made it on to the shortlist. They do so much to serve the community and ensure that the local high street is still a thriving place to shop and socialise.”
