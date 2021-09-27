High Street Voucher: ‘Don’t apply now’ says minister

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons promoting the Spend Local card initiative.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said the “huge demand” for the vouchers was not unexpected, but the system has been struggling to cope with the large number of applicants on Monday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Not everybody has to rush at once” to get a voucher, Mr Lyons said.

He said the verification notices were being sent out “in a staged process just to make sure the website isn’t overwhelmed all at once”.