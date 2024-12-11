The new location will occupy 689 square feet in the popular Belfast Victoria Square shopping centre with more to follow in 2025

Krispy Kreme has announced it will be bringing its made fresh daily, handcrafted doughnuts to Belfast in 2025 with the opening of a new retail shop in Victoria Square shopping centre.

Since the American brand’s move to the UK for its Harrods’ concession in 2003, the brand has successfully launched 14 standalone shops in the Republic of Ireland, however the highly-anticipated Belfast shop will be the first for the doughnut brand in Northern Ireland.

The new location will include seating for guests to relax and enjoy their sweet treat, and will be serving dozens of all of the latest limited-edition doughnuts, plus fan-favourite melt in the mouth Original Glaze, as well as coffee, shakes, soft drinks and exclusive merch. Every single doughnut sold at the new Victoria Square shop will live up to the made fresh daily promise. Krispy Kreme crafts and hand-finishes 300,000 doughnuts every day across its 16 bakeries in the UK and Ireland.

Guy Meakin of Krispy Kreme UK & Ireland, said: “Bringing Krispy Kreme to Northern Ireland for the first time feels like a natural next step for the brand, especially given the amazing reception we’ve had across the UK and the Republic of Ireland. We’re very excited that for the first time, doughnut fans in Northern Ireland will be able to enjoy our made fresh every day treats.”

