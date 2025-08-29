Lisburn's Hilden Mill

A council has doubled down on a major planning project refusal warning developers they will not ‘bulldoze over heritage for profit’.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has confirmed its refusal for demolition of parts of Hilden Mill to make way for hundreds of social housing homes.

The application by PJK Developments to tear down some of the listed buildings is now set for an appeal with elected members set to take up battle lines in the Lagan Valley Island chamber to protect local heritage.

Lisburn Independent councillor, Gary Hynds said: “In regards to Hilden Mill there was a delegated authority decision by council officers to refuse knocking down the listed buildings, which I was not surprised by whatsoever.

“I was interested by the comments from the developer, who I have spoked to a few times and I will speak to anyone in order to make this community better.

“But, he mentioned that this local community wants hundreds of social housing in the area. I’d like to see a survey that he did for that, because certainly it is not the appetite of the community which I live in, and I speak to people every day on this.

“I would like to propose that for this significant issue we need to discuss it more and we need to set up a group of all members in the DEA of North Lisburn to talk more about this and more importantly try to get action on the site.”

LCCC chief executive David Burns responded: ”I was equally distressed by some of the comments made by the developer. Because from the day and hour that the planning director and I joined this organisation, we have made it clear to the developer that we will not accept him coming along and bulldozing the site and building 200 social houses, and he walks off with a profit.

“We need to retain the rich heritage that exists on that site, so for him to suggest he didn’t know that was disingenuous at best.”

Following the planning refusal, agent for the developer, James McBride spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service calling the decision a “farce” and confirmed an appeal would be progressed.

The LDRS understands the developer is taking issue with delegated authority, which can be given to council officers at times to make decisions without the need for elected members to approve.

Since it was abandoned in 2006, the 24 acre former factory has been subjected to numerous arson and vandalism incidents causing its listed buildings to deteriorate further. The would-be developers told the LDRS that the deterioration has left the site in a “dangerous” state.