Historic Belfast building for sale as Bryson moves house

One of Belfast’s iconic buildings and home to the Bryson Charitable Group is to go on the market as the charity moves to a new home after more than 60 years.

The listed former linen warehouse on Bedford Street, designed by leading architect of the day William J. Barre, dates back to 1867, was purchased by Bryson in 1944.

However, Bryson has grown substantially in recent years with more than 200 new staff joining in the last 12 months.

As part of the growth strategy it is planned that existing property on the Ravenhill Road in Belfast will be redeveloped into a new administration office and service centre to bring more staff and services together under one roof.

The move will allow Bryson to grow and provide the very best services to the 28,000 people they support on a daily basis including employees working right across Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

Bryson has a long history, dating back to 1906, of helping those in greatest need. Bryson is continuing this long tradition and is committed to tackling issues facing society and the environment which include: getting young people into work, supporting older people to live at home, helping people out of poverty, working with new people arriving in Northern Ireland seeking asylum and refuge and providing recycling services with the greatest environmental and economic benefit.

Osborne King has been appointed to market the property with an asking price of £1,950,000.

“The property is located next door to the famous Ulster Hall, also designed by the same architect,” said Osborne King associate director Richard McCaig.

“This is an excellent redevelopment opportunity and we expect significant interest from a range of occupiers and investors.

“Given the continuing growth in the Belfast office market, the high profile location opposite Belfast’s newly developed Grand Central Hotel and the opportunity to create unique accommodation utilising the building’s inherent character will prove an exciting proposition in the market.

“Hopefully occupier demand for this type of space will see the continuation of the rich heritage of the building which started out as a linen warehouse for 80 years and then transformed into a social welfare innovator through Bryson for the last 70 years.”