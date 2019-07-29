Holiday Inn Express opens new £7m hotel

A new £7m Holiday Inn Express has opened in Londonderry city centre with the creation of 44 jobs by the hotel at Strand Road.

The arrival of the international chain in the city is the first phase of a “major multi-faceted development plan”.

There are plans to add another 31 bedrooms by the end of the year to the 119 now available.

Phase two will introduce a brand-new bar and restaurant whilst phase three will bring the introduction of 25 self-catering apartments in 2020.

General manager Stephen Redden said: “We are delighted to open the doors of Holiday Inn Express, adding a fresh and exciting dimension to the city’s accommodation offering.

“We are proud to generate 44 local jobs, whilst greatly adding to the continued growth of the destination.

“To be based in the heart of Derry-Londonderry, we are confident that we will be adding to the great vibrancy of Strand Road, complimenting the many emerging and existing businesses.”

Foyle Cup team members were amongst the first guests to stay at the hotel which welcomed Glenavon FC, Barnsley FC and Beann Mhádagháin FC.

The hotel is part of the IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s leading hotel companies representing 17 hotel brands with over 5,600 partner hotels worldwide.

The chain says that the new Holiday Inn Express has created “the second largest hotel for the city, enhancing employment and business opportunities for service providers in the region”.

The Holiday Inn Express is also located in Belfast city centre and Antrim.