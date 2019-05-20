Hollywood landmark marks three decades on the cutting edge

A barbers established in the Co Down town of Holywood in 1989 is saying thanks to its customers having become a fixture on the high street and a part of the locval commmunity.

With a team of eight, owner and founder, Garry Jackson has seen the business go from strength to strength and evolve within the industry.

“We’re honoured to have spent the last 30 great years looking after our wonderful community. The children that used to come along with their dads are now grown men bringing in their own kids.

It’s been a genuine privilege to be a part of so many people’s journey. We have erected a billboard in Holywood High Street to thank all our customers for their continued support.”

As a respected member of the barbering community Garry is often asked to compère at industry networking events in the UK and ROI , and is also an ambassador for Bangor based global brand Denman International, representing them at shows and promoting their products.

He is also passionate about his clients health and regularly hosts events to highlight men’s wellbeing within the familiar surroundings of the barbershop.

A keen supporter of the creative industries, Garry, who is also a model, uses the business’ social media platforms to network and promote local talent.

His wife, Mari is the founder and director of Harmony Live Holywood Music Festival and later this month Garry will be out in force along with the other community volunteers to help bring this musical extravaganza to the town.