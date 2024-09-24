Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four-star 89-bedroom Ebrington Hotel in Londonderry scooped ‘Northern Ireland AA Hotel of the Year 24/25’ accolade at the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards

The four-star Ebrington Hotel in Londonderry has been honoured as AA Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland at the prestigious 2024 AA Hospitality Awards in London.

This accolade arrives just over a year after the hotel and spa's grand opening in July 2023, cementing its place as a leading destination for hospitality and excellence in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nestled within one of the city’s most historically significant landmarks, the former Ebrington Barracks, this 89-bedroom hotel merges modern luxury with Georgian elegance.

Managing director Cecil Doherty expressed his delight at the recognition: "We are absolutely delighted to win this award. It is a testament to our vision of creating a truly unique luxury hotel in the heart of Derry/Londonderry and to the dedication of our outstanding team, who consistently deliver superb service to our guests. “The Ebrington has become a standout addition to Northern Ireland’s luxury accommodation offering, and this award reflects the time and effort invested by our team to ensure every guest has an exceptional experience. I am immensely proud of our staff for their dedication, and extremely grateful to both them and all our guests who have supported us along this journey."

Hotel manager, Gary McDonald, echoed these sentiments: "Our team lives by the belief of not compromising on standards, service, or product. Whether it’s the warm welcome from reception, the culinary excellence in our kitchen, or the attention to detail in our housekeeping, every member of our staff is committed to delivering an outstanding experience. I’m proud to be part of this remarkable team and excited to continue welcoming guests from near and far to The Ebrington for years to come."

The four-star Ebrington Hotel in Londonderry has been honoured as AA Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland at the prestigious 2024 AA Hospitality Awards in London. Pictured is the winning team at the awards

More than just a place to stay, The Ebrington Hotel offers a serene blend of tranquillity and sophistication. Its Oakroom Restaurant, under the guidance of celebrated chefs Noel McMeel and Leigh Thurston, proudly holds 2 AA Rosettes, the only hotel restaurant in the city to receive this honour.

Guests can also indulge in the oasis of calm which is the city’s only state-of-the-art spa and wellness centre, and take home lasting memories with the instantly recognisable scent of the EB botanical range which features signature skincare products and room diffusers, all locally sourced using indigenous herbs and foliage.