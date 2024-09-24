Hotel and spa on former army barracks site crowned best in Northern Ireland at London awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The four-star Ebrington Hotel in Londonderry has been honoured as AA Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland at the prestigious 2024 AA Hospitality Awards in London.
This accolade arrives just over a year after the hotel and spa's grand opening in July 2023, cementing its place as a leading destination for hospitality and excellence in the region.
Nestled within one of the city’s most historically significant landmarks, the former Ebrington Barracks, this 89-bedroom hotel merges modern luxury with Georgian elegance.
Managing director Cecil Doherty expressed his delight at the recognition: "We are absolutely delighted to win this award. It is a testament to our vision of creating a truly unique luxury hotel in the heart of Derry/Londonderry and to the dedication of our outstanding team, who consistently deliver superb service to our guests. “The Ebrington has become a standout addition to Northern Ireland’s luxury accommodation offering, and this award reflects the time and effort invested by our team to ensure every guest has an exceptional experience. I am immensely proud of our staff for their dedication, and extremely grateful to both them and all our guests who have supported us along this journey."
Hotel manager, Gary McDonald, echoed these sentiments: "Our team lives by the belief of not compromising on standards, service, or product. Whether it’s the warm welcome from reception, the culinary excellence in our kitchen, or the attention to detail in our housekeeping, every member of our staff is committed to delivering an outstanding experience. I’m proud to be part of this remarkable team and excited to continue welcoming guests from near and far to The Ebrington for years to come."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.