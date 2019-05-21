Households help those in need through ‘recycling rewards’

Households in Carrick are providing a lifeline for young people across Northern Ireland in crisis through Bryson Recycling.

Households are encouraged to recycle more plastic, glass and paper for a worthwhile cause.

Supporting Children and Young People (MACS) has received a helping hand towards a new ground-breaking therapeutic home outside Belfast.

Eric Randall, director at Bryson Recycling, commented: “The Recycling Rewards demonstrates how simple, everyday tasks such as recycling household items can benefit those in need. We are delighted to be able to donate £9500 for ‘My House’ that will provide a regular home life for children enabling them to live life to its fullest.”