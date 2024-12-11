Brendan Mooney, who is taking over from Russell Sloan, has worked for Kainos since 1989. He was chief executive for 22 years before stepping down in September 2023.

A longstanding former chief executive of IT provider Kainos Group is returning to the helm of the Belfast-headquartered Iisted business.

Brendan Mooney, who is taking over from Russell Sloan, has worked for Kainos since 1989. He was chief executive for 22 years before stepping down in September 2023.

As chief executive, Mooney led Kainos through a successful IPO in 2015 and turned Kainos into an international business and one of the UK's most successful IT providers.

Russell Sloan took over from Brendan as chief executive in September 2023 and has been with Kainos since 1999. He was previously director of the group's Digital Services division, among a series of other leadership roles.

In November, Kainos said full-year revenues will be "moderately below" current market expectations after being impacted by the "macro-economic" environment.

Kainos chair Rosaleen Blair, said: "We are delighted to welcome Brendan back to the role of CEO. Having overseen a hugely successful period of growth for Kainos, he needs very little introduction to anyone connected with the Group. Brendan's knowledge of the Group, its challenges and opportunities is unsurpassed and we look forward to a clear focus on a return to growth.

"I would also like to thank Russell for the enormous contribution that he has made to Kainos in his 25 years with the group. He played a key role in the development of Kainos. In his time with the business, it went from a small private company to an international business operating in over 20 countries. He leaves with our gratitude and respect and we wish him every success in the future."

Brendan explained: "I am delighted to be returning to the role of CEO, and I see significant growth opportunities ahead for Kainos. My time since stepping down as CEO has given me a fresh perspective on Kainos and its potential, and I am looking forward to supporting the team in delivering the next phase of our growth"