Championing zero-emission transport and pioneering hydrogen infrastructure, Jo Bamford’s leadership is fueling Britain’s clean energy future

Clean energy entrepreneur Jo Bamford has been awarded a CBE in King Charles III’s birthday honours list.

Mr Bamford has been a long-standing champion of clean energy, creating a portfolio of companies dedicated to building hydrogen infrastructure and driving investment across the value chain.

He rescued Ballymena bus maker Wrightbus from administration in 2019 and has since turned it into one of the world’s leading zero-emission manufacturers, supporting more than 10,000 jobs across the UK and exporting electric and hydrogen buses to countries including Germany, Australia and Hong Kong.

Mr Bamford is also at the forefront of Project HySpeed, a landmark clean hydrogen mega-project which will inject £6.5bn of private capital into the economy and create 24,300 jobs across the UK’s industrial heartlands, while his HYCAP investment fund has backed global climate technology and alternative energy production.

The citation for his CBE said it was for services to innovating the clean hydrogen economy.

Mr Bamford, 47, who is executive chairman of the HydraB Group, said he was humbled by the award: “I firmly believe the UK has what it takes to be a global leader in clean energy and net zero gives us the chance to develop a bountiful energy market that powers our industries with home-grown capacity, generating a booming jobs market that develops careers and skills, creates UK products for home and for international markets, and waves the flag for the United Kingdom.

“I am proud to be involved in this incredible industry and humbled by the King’s recognition.”

The King’s birthday honours’ list is an annual list of awards for notable achievements and public service contributions, vetted by committees made up of senior civil servants and independent members.