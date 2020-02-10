‘I felt the bullet graze my temple’: Tributes to business, Orange and UDR leader, Roy Kells of SD Kells chainstore

Tributes have been paid to former chairman of SD Kells chain store, Roy Kells, who played leading roles in the UDR, Orange Order and football – and survived repeated attempts on his life by the IRA.

A family notice said the Lisnaskea man, who was in his mid-80s, died peacefully in hospital on Sunday.

He is survived by his wife Shirley and his children, and their spouses, David and Noeleen, Ian and Vivienne, Andrew and Diane and Catherine and Brian.

Mr Kells was born in Lisnaskea and took a drapery apprenticeship in Portadown at age 17. Five years later he returned to the family drapery shop in Lisnaskea, SD Kells.

It later grew to 17 stores, despite repeated IRA attacks and Troubles-era boycotts.

Mr Kells also served as a lieutenant colonel in the UDR and as Co Fermanagh grand master in the Orange Order.

Decorated Irish League football manager David Jeffrey, who has family in Fermanagh, said they both shared passions for the loyal orders and marching bands. When managing Linfield FC, Mr Jeffrey said his team got at least six of their seven cup final sets of suits from SD Kells.

“We were always looked after very well,” he said. “In my experience he was a man of integrity, a man of principle, a man of character who knew no bitterness and was very much a man for the whole of the community. I had the utmost respect for him.”

Former Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Tom Elliott said he knew Mr Kells from when they served together in the UDR and from when he served as deputy county grand master under the entrepreneur.

“He was a very genuine guy,” Mr Elliott said. “Everything he did he was very open about. He was not afraid to let people know his background and what he stood for.” His business and person survived 14 IRA attacks, as well as organised boycotts, he added.

“He certainly was never afraid to show his strengths of commitment to a cause, whether to the Orange Order, his business, family, the UDR and the local football team, Lisnaskea Rovers, where he was president. He was an all-round guy who gave his all for everything he was involved in.”

In 2011 Mr Kells told the News Letter how a notorious IRA gunman opened fire on him as he dressed the window of his Lisnaskea shop in 1981.

“I felt the heat of the bullet just grazing me there on the right temple,” he said, noting he only survived “by the grace of God” as the killer normally made sure he finished off his victims. Instead, David chased him through the town on foot. He was back at the same counter the next morning and often went out of his way to greet the gunman’s driver when they met on the street.

Senior News Letter journalist Billy Kennedy described Mr Kells as a “self-made businessman” who never forgot his rural Co Fermanagh roots.

“Roy, who I had the pleasure of knowing through his public interests, was an affable straight-talking man whose business acumen was of a high degree,” Mr Kennedy said. “He was a loyal Ulsterman who served his country with distinction in the senior ranks of the Ulster Defence Regiment and his contribution to the loyal orders in his native country was outstanding. He also enjoyed a strong sports connection with Ballinamallard Football Club.”

His funeral is today at Holy Trinity Parish Church, Lisnaskea at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.