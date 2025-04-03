'I just don't believe it': Northern Ireland floor layer wins nearly £80,000 car and cash in competition

By Claire Cartmill
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 10:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Newtownards dad won a Tesla Model 3 worth £39,990 and found extra £30,000 cash in the boot...’what a treat!’

A floor layer from Northern Ireland has won a new electric car and cash prize bundle worth nearly £80,000.

John McCarter, from Newtownards, won a Tesla Model 3 worth £39,990 in BOTB’s Dream Car competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 57-year-old was at home when BOTB presenter Sean Hall paid him a surprise visit to reveal he was this week's winner.

John McCarter, from Newtownards, won a Tesla Model 3 worth £39,990 in BOTB’s Dream Car competition plus £30,000 cash. He's pictured with BOTB presenter Sean HallJohn McCarter, from Newtownards, won a Tesla Model 3 worth £39,990 in BOTB’s Dream Car competition plus £30,000 cash. He's pictured with BOTB presenter Sean Hall
John McCarter, from Newtownards, won a Tesla Model 3 worth £39,990 in BOTB’s Dream Car competition plus £30,000 cash. He's pictured with BOTB presenter Sean Hall

"I just don't believe it," John said. "It’s fantastic and the perfect start to the day!”

The Tesla Model 3, worth £39,990, boasts 279bhp and an impressive 318-mile range - an incredible upgrade from his current family car.

“What a treat. I can get rid of the old one now,” he continued.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
'Our vision is to reimagine the airport journey': Belfast airport transforms ret...

But the surprises didn’t stop there. As Sean lifted the boot, he unveiled an extra £30,000 in cash.

“The money just makes things that bit easier, knowing you've got it in the bank,” John added.

“My son’s currently in Australia, so that’s a trip to see him sorted out. A holiday somewhere like Spain with my daughter and her family may also be on the cards over Easter.”

And as for the Tesla’s first big road trip? John already has a destination in mind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Possibly the Scottish Highlands, as I’ve got family over there,” he added.

Sean added: “John’s reaction was priceless, and it was amazing to see how much this win meant to him. As a floor layer, he’s used to setting the foundations, but today, we helped him take things to the next level!”

Related topics:TeslaNorthern IrelandBOTBAustraliaSpain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice