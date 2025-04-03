Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Newtownards dad won a Tesla Model 3 worth £39,990 and found extra £30,000 cash in the boot...’what a treat!’

A floor layer from Northern Ireland has won a new electric car and cash prize bundle worth nearly £80,000.

John McCarter, from Newtownards, won a Tesla Model 3 worth £39,990 in BOTB’s Dream Car competition.

The 57-year-old was at home when BOTB presenter Sean Hall paid him a surprise visit to reveal he was this week's winner.

"I just don't believe it," John said. "It’s fantastic and the perfect start to the day!”

The Tesla Model 3, worth £39,990, boasts 279bhp and an impressive 318-mile range - an incredible upgrade from his current family car.

“What a treat. I can get rid of the old one now,” he continued.

But the surprises didn’t stop there. As Sean lifted the boot, he unveiled an extra £30,000 in cash.

“The money just makes things that bit easier, knowing you've got it in the bank,” John added.

“My son’s currently in Australia, so that’s a trip to see him sorted out. A holiday somewhere like Spain with my daughter and her family may also be on the cards over Easter.”

And as for the Tesla’s first big road trip? John already has a destination in mind.

“Possibly the Scottish Highlands, as I’ve got family over there,” he added.