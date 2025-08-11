Justin Wood NI, founded by Mark Justin in 2016, has become a sought-after workshop for beautifully handcrafted furniture and woodworking classes – drawing clients from across Ireland and even as far afield as Canada

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Bangor woodworker who swapped a successful IT career for a life of craftsmanship is carving a new future with help from Northern Ireland’s enterprise support service Go Succeed.

Justin Wood NI, founded by Mark Justin in 2016, has become a sought-after workshop for beautifully handcrafted furniture and woodworking classes – drawing clients from across Ireland and even as far afield as Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His journey began in his late granda’s workshop – also a woodworker – where Mark spent countless hours as a child playing, experimenting and developing a passion for woodwork. But for much of his adult life, Mark worked in IT, climbing the corporate ladder and finding success - but not happiness. He describes that period as a “mental trap,” where, despite being physically fit and financially secure, he struggled with a growing sense of unease and panic

Bangor woodworker Mark Justin who swapped a successful IT career for a life of craftsmanship is carving a new future after receiving funding from Go Succeed assistance from Go Succeed, the free enterprise support service, delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils

Reflecting on his journey and how he got to where he is, Mark said: “I had a moment of clarity in my 30s - I was doing well professionally, but I was completely unfulfilled. There’s a saying, ‘You have two lives. One life, and then the life you start living when you realise you only have one.’ That really hit home for me.”

He began woodworking again as a hobby, initially working out of a small shed and taking part in local craft fairs. When redundancy loomed in 2018 and a job move to England was on the table, he instead made the bold decision on January 1 2019 to go full-time with his craft.

While he found joy in the tools, the process, and the creativity, the business side felt overwhelming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love everything about the craft – from the hard work and the tools to the design – but I was winging it when it came to running a business,” he explained.

“I started to realise that you could be the best craftsperson in the world and not be able to pay your mortgage. Or you could be a terrible craftsperson but a great salesman and become a millionaire. That’s when it hit that I needed to become as much of a businessman as a craftsman if I was going to make this into a sustainable career which is when I decided to reach out to Go Succeed.”

Through the Go Succeed support service, Mark received 15 hours of tailored mentoring, which he says transformed his mindset. He was able to choose areas he wanted to focus on - from marketing to business strategy – and dive deeper with expert guidance.

“The biggest thing was the mindset shift. It helped me stop treating it like a hobby and start running it like a real business,” he continued. “I have an IT background, but the mentoring helped me apply that knowledge practically – especially with SEO and Google My Business. I owe a lot of my clients to that visibility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go Succeed also provided grant funding, which allowed Mark to invest in CNC machinery – automating the engraving process that had previously been done by hand.

“It’s like having a colleague that works away peacefully in the background and does everything you tell them to do! It’s freed me up to focus more on design, quality, and teaching,” he continued.

His woodworking classes – which range from beginner to advanced – are proving hugely popular. Mark has welcomed students from across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and recently, a student who flew in from Canada just to learn from him.

Looking ahead, Mark hopes to devote even more time to creating beautiful pieces and developing the business further: “Go Succeed helped me realise that doing what you love isn’t enough – you have to structure it, promote it, and be smart with it. That support made a huge difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go Succeed services are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils and offer support for entrepreneurs just starting out, as well as established businesses looking to grow.

Mayor of Ards and North Down, councillor Gillian McCollum, added: “Mark’s story is a powerful example of how people can transform a passion into a thriving business with the right support.

"We’re incredibly proud to see how Go Succeed has helped Mark turn Justin Wood NI into a sustainable, growing brand and an inspiring part of the local creative economy.”