Northern Ireland’s outstanding businesswomen will be recognised at the 2025 Women in Business Awards when the prestigious ceremony returns in March.

Taking place at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Thursday, March 13 2025, the Awards are an annual celebration of NI’s best-in-class businesswomen and their significant achievements across the broad range of business.

Sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business, the event is entering its 13th year and will once again welcome business leaders from all sectors to celebrate and reflect on the extraordinary women who are not only having an impact on Northern Ireland’s economy but inspiring the next generation of women leaders.

Women in Business managing director, Lorraine Acheson, said: “Celebrating women leaders has never been more important. Through the years our showpiece awards ceremony has created a platform to uncover, share and indeed amplify those women making tangible impact day and daily.

"This being the 13th Women in Business Awards, we look forward to continuing this legacy with a new tapestry of success stories, comprising women of all ages and backgrounds right across Northern Ireland.

“I would warmly encourage women to nominate themselves or a colleague, before the 12 noon deadline on Friday, January 24 2025.”

Northern Ireland’s outstanding businesswomen will be recognised at the 2025 Women in Business Awards when the prestigious ceremony returns in March. Pictured are Lorraine Acheson, managing director of Women in Business, Virgin Media O2 Business Northern Ireland country lead Ian Bailey and awards host Pamela Ballantine

Launching 2025’s awards, Women in Business has partnered with The Digg Podcast to bring a new digital element to the long-running ceremony, helping to bring the awards to new audiences and encouraging applications.

On the night, the ceremony will recognise businesswomen from a diverse range of disciplines through 13 categories. Hosted again by long-time Women in Business advocate Pamela Ballantine, the past 12 events have seen winners from a wide range of sectors including energy, media, tourism, technology and the public sector.

Jo Bertram, managing director of Business at Virgin Media O2 Business, added: “I’m hugely proud to be sponsoring the Women in Business Awards for a sixth consecutive year. Celebrating the achievements of women leaders is an opportunity for us to recognise the passion and commitment it takes to blaze a trail in industry, as well as a chance to inspire the female leaders of the future.”

All finalists will join the Women in Business Award Finalist Alumnae of nearly 300 women which offers the opportunity to network and engage with like-minded business women, enhancing both personal and professional development.