Iconic Belfast venues appoint new non-executive director
Following a competitive process, Patricia Burns has been appointed to the board of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall, and Ulster Hall as a non-executive director.
Patricia is chief financial officer at Belfast City Airport and has 30+ years of experience driving business performance across a variety of sectors. She previously served as director of finance for Europe & Australia at Infrastructure Products CRH Plc.
Patricia has extensive experience in business relationship management and strategic commercial operations and in-depth board experience, with a proven track record in developing high performing global businesses.
In her non-executive role, Patricia will oversee the audit, risk and compliance sub-committee of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall, and Ulster Hall.
Patricia said: “It’s a privilege to join an impressive board working to guide and grow the business behind some of Northern Ireland’s most iconic venues.
"There are many opportunities for ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall and I look forward to supporting the board’s vision for growth.”
The board chair Steve Daniels added: “We are delighted to have attracted such a talented individual and we look forward to welcoming Patricia to a strong and well-established board team as we plan for an exciting and challenging period ahead.”
Patricia Burns will replace Laura Jackson, partner at BDO, who is leaving the board having completed two terms as a non-executive board member.
