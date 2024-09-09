Iconic UK menswear label sets up shop in Northern Ireland for the first time, creating jobs
Iconic UK menswear label Ben Sherman has opened its first Northern Irish store at premium designer outlet The Boulevard, creating six new jobs.
Taking a 1,314 sq. ft unit, the store will be part of the brand’s steps towards its return to the UK high street, following its parent company Marquee Brands signing a multi-year licensing deal with BSI Apparel.
The new store will be the label’s eighth outlet store in the UK, and will house Signature and B by Ben Sherman collections, as well as their capsule collection, inspired by the looks worn by the official Team GB at the Olympics.
The Boulevard’s unique geographical location offers Ben Sherman the opportunity to reach out to an all-island customer base. The scheme, owned by Lotus Property since it acquired it in 2016 has recently reported a 3% sales growth year-on-year (or other better figures) and consistently bucks the national trend for a downturn in footfall.
The Boulevard is owned by Lotus Property, advised by joint agents Johnstone Property Consultants and KLM Real Estate. Ben Sherman was advised by Clifton Agency.
Asset manager at Lotus Property, Paul McCann, said: “Ben Sherman is a fantastic addition to The Boulevard’s retail portfolio and slots in perfectly with our shopper demographic, with the menswear and sports categories consistently performing well at the scheme. We are excited to welcome Ben Sherman to The Boulevard.”
Ben Sherman will be the latest brand to set up shop at The Boulevard, joining the likes of Under Armour, Jack Wills, DoubleTwo, GUESS and Crew Clothing.
The Boulevard also announced a £9m redevelopment of the scheme earlier this summer which will see Hollywood Bowl open its doors in 2026 with a complementary hospitality offering created to house new restaurant tenants.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.