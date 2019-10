'House Overlooking Lough Foyle' is located near Limavady in County Londonderry and was designed by Marshall McCann Architects which is based in Dunloy, County Antrim.

House Overlooking Lough Foyle The house was designed by brother and sister partnership Martin Marshall and Roisin McCann.

House Overlooking Lough Foyle The brief was to design to passive house standards, in a cost-effective way.

House Overlooking Lough Foyle The choice of materials and colours reflects the natural, agricultural ethos. Beautifully crafted pale plywood stairs and cladding; with dark ply kitchen cupboards and concrete worktop.

House Overlooking Lough Foyle The house has four bedrooms; two living areas and an open plan living/kitchen/dining area.

