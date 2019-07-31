IN PICTURES | These are the 22 best pubs and bars in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has a wide variety of bars and pubs.

The following list is the 22 best pubs and bars in Northern Ireland according to TripAdvisor.

1. The John Hewitt, Belfast Located in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter.

2. Benedict's Bar, Belfast This bar is 10 minutes walk from Belfast city centre.

3. Bittles Bar, Belfast Bittles is located right beside Victoria Square.

4. Mattie's Meeting House, Larne This bar dates back as far as the 1800s.

