IN PICTURES | These are the 22 best pubs and bars in Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland has a wide variety of bars and pubs.
The following list is the 22 best pubs and bars in Northern Ireland according to TripAdvisor.
1. The John Hewitt, Belfast
Located in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter.
other
2. Benedict's Bar, Belfast
This bar is 10 minutes walk from Belfast city centre.
other
3. Bittles Bar, Belfast
Bittles is located right beside Victoria Square.
other
4. Mattie's Meeting House, Larne
This bar dates back as far as the 1800s.
other
View more