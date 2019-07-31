These are some of the best bars in Northern Ireland

IN PICTURES | These are the 22 best pubs and bars in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has a wide variety of bars and pubs.

The following list is the 22 best pubs and bars in Northern Ireland according to TripAdvisor.

Located in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter.

1. The John Hewitt, Belfast

This bar is 10 minutes walk from Belfast city centre.

2. Benedict's Bar, Belfast

Bittles is located right beside Victoria Square.

3. Bittles Bar, Belfast

This bar dates back as far as the 1800s.

4. Mattie's Meeting House, Larne

