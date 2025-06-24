Dungannon engineering firm Mallaghan celebrates global recognition for innovation in airport ground support equipment

Northern Ireland engineering firm Mallaghan, is celebrating a landmark achievement after its groundbreaking SkyBelt was named Product Leader of the Year 2025 by Ground Support Worldwide (GSW).

The state-of-the-art, fully electric belt loader – designed to deliver a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable ground handling solution – is already in operation at major global airports, including New York’s JFK, Los Angeles, and LaGuardia.

Headquartered in Dungannon, Mallaghan is a global manufacturer of airport ground support equipment with products in use across more than 100 countries. Clients include industry leaders such as Delta Air Lines, Gategourmet, Southwest Airlines, Qatar Airways, Servair, LSG, and dnata.

Speaking on the award win, Ronan Mallaghan, chief executive at Mallaghan in County Tyrone, said: “At Mallaghan, ‘Innovation for Aviation’ is not just a statement – it’s the mission that we have been delivering on for decades.

“The SkyBelt is a perfect example of this, demonstrating our dedication to addressing longstanding industry challenges and bringing game-changing products to the market.

“Our success at the GSW Leaders of the Year Awards is a testament to our team’s skill and commitment to excellence as we continue to push the boundaries with products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our partners.”

This achievement comes on the heels of another significant win, as Mallaghan was recently awarded the Manufacturing Future Award at the Made in Northern Ireland Awards in recognition of its strong commitment to developing the skills of the next generation of engineers.

The Mallaghan Apprentice Mentor Programme, which consists of 30 apprentices ranging from Gold to HLA, was praised for its ability to produce highly skilled, well-rounded apprentices prepared for a long-term career in the engineering sector.

Ronan added: “Securing two prestigious accolades in such quick succession is a proud moment for everyone at Mallaghan.

“From pioneering new technologies such as the SkyBelt to investing in the engineers of tomorrow through our Apprentice Programme, we are focused on driving meaningful progress in every area of our business.