Head of the department of management, leadership and marketing with Dr Mary Boyd and winners of the class of 2024 excellence awards (undergraduate)

Now celebrating their 14th year, the awards are an opportunity to acknowledge exceptional talent across a range of subjects including marketing, management, business studies and human resource management

The Department of management, leadership and marketing in Ulster University’s Business School recently hosted its annual Excellence Awards to celebrate the accomplishments of top students in the class of 2024.

Awards were presented to the 29 top-performing students in a variety of subjects including the highest achieving first, second and final year student, excellence in placement and highest mark on various modules.

Prize Winners from the Postgraduate awards ceremony alongside course directors, Dr Mary Boyd and Professor Gillian Armstrong

Last year, Ulster University was awarded University of the Year 2024 at the Times Higher Education Awards. This year, Ulster University’s Business School will celebrate 50 years of excellence, showcasing their commitment to excellence as they continue to shape careers for generations to come.

The awards were held at Ulster University’s Academy Restaurant at the Belfast Campus across two afternoons, one for undergraduate students and another for postgraduate students.

Dr Mary Boyd, head of department, congratulated all of this year’s winners: “Congratulations to all our award winning students. It’s truly inspiring to witness such a diverse pool of talent across our management, leadership and marketing programmes and it’s great to be able to come together to celebrate their hard work and dedication at the awards. It’s also fantastic to be able to host these at our very own Academy Restaurant on campus.

Dr Mary Boyd, Ulster University

"Here at Ulster University Business School, we are dedicated to preparing students with the relevant skills to become leaders in their various fields. It wouldn’t be possible to hold these awards year on year without our sponsors, so I’d like to say thank you to each of them for their support. The Awards are particularly special to us this year as we also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Business School later this year.”