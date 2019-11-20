Institute of directors launches programme

The Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) has launched its new professional development programme for 2020.

Courses are delivered by the IoD Academy which provides training across a broad range of corporate disciplines and aims to raise standards of excellence among Northern Ireland’s business leaders.

Naoimh McAteer

IoD NI chairman Gordon Milligan said: “The IoD has long been at the forefront of promoting best practice across all sectors in Northern Ireland, as we aim to set new higher standards and create a centre of excellence in professional development.

“Courses at the IoD Academy, led by industry experts, are designed to help leaders to improve their own skill set, thereby enabling them to grow their business and make a real impact on the wider economy.

“Providing participants with a solid understanding of the role of a director - focusing on areas such as strategy, marketing, finance and legal responsibilities – the courses are a tremendous platform from which leaders can greatly improve their day-to-day decision-making and contribution.”

Meanwhile, Naoimh McAteer, a director at MJM Group, incorporating has been appointed chair of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Northern Ireland Young Directors Forum following her recent win of the IoD NI’s 2019 Young Director of the Year Award.

Naoimh said: “I am delighted to take up this role. It is good to meet with other directors through this forum to get different perspectives. While we might operate in different sectors with a different client base, many of us have the same challenges and opportunities to manage or contend with.”