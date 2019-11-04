International design award for Belfast fit-out specialist

Belfast-based fit-out specialist Portview has been recognised at this year’s SBID International Design Awards by winning in the retail category for their design and fit-out of the world’s largest Lush store in Liverpool.

Lush Liverpool opened its doors in March after a nine-month transformation to provide 1,380 sqm of retail space.

Managing director of Portview, Simon Campbell, commented: “We’re thrilled to come up trumps in the retail category at the SBID International Awards, particularly given the calibre of finalists and projects we faced.

“To receive the award alongside our friends, Hyphen, is not only a testament to the quality of work that went into Lush Liverpool, but also to the people and partnerships that helped to make it all happen.”

The SBID Awards were held at Grosvenor House in London’s Mayfair, on October 25, with projects from over 48 countries, including Switzerland, Qatar, Barbados, Monaco, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil and Australia.