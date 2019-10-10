Invest NI appoints new chief executive

Invest Northern Ireland has announced the appointment of Kevin Holland as chief executive.

Mr. Holland will replace Alastair Hamilton who is stepping down after ten years in the post.

Announcing the appointment, Rose Mary Stalker, chair of Invest NI said: “I am delighted that Invest NI has secured Kevin as its next chief executive.

“Kevin is an experienced global business leader with more than 25 years’ international expertise leading and advising business growth and investment in over 50 countries.

“He was an outstanding candidate bringing a strong combination of international business experience and leadership skills. Kevin will ensure Invest NI continues to build on the strong progress which the organisation has made under Alastair’s leadership.

“On behalf of the board of Invest NI, both current and previous, I would like to acknowledge and thank Alastair for the dedication, commitment and focus which he has provided to Invest NI and his wider contribution to advancing the Northern Ireland economy over the past ten years.

“Together with my board colleagues and the team at Invest NI we look forward to working with Kevin as he takes up his new role at a challenging time locally, nationally and internationally.”

Kevin will officially join Invest NI on October 21.