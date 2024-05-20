Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Entrepreneurs and business leaders are being invited to attend Northern Ireland’s Biggest Business Breakfast, where they can discover the wealth of business support and funding available to them through Northern Ireland’s six Further Education Colleges.

Taking place on Thursday, May 30 across each Further Education College in Northern Ireland, the breakfast event aims to empower entrepreneurs, small business owners, and industry leaders by highlighting the diverse range of free support initiatives offered by local FE Colleges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, Northern Ireland’s six FE Colleges invest £14m in skills and innovation to support local businesses.

Encouraging local businesses to sign up for the event, Rachel Burns, chair of the FE sector’s economic engagement working group, said: “As FE Colleges, we’re delighted to be hosting Northern Ireland’s Biggest Business Breakfast. It’s a fantastic opportunity for businesses of all sizes to connect with their community and tap into the resources available through their local FE College that can take their ventures to the next level.

“Our FE Colleges support some 2,500 businesses each year in Northern Ireland with skills, training, and innovation, fuelling their growth and helping them to thrive. I encourage entrepreneurs and business leaders to mark their calendars and join us on Thursday, May 30, so that together we can begin to unlock their potential with the right support.”

Helping to launch the Biggest Business Breakfast event, was Adrian McNally, general manager, Titanic Hotel, Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Burns, chair, FE Economic Engagement Working Group, and Adrian McNally, general manager, Titanic Hotel, Belfast, are pictured at the launch of Northern Ireland’s Biggest Business Breakfast which is being held on Thursday, May 30