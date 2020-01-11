IoD NI responds favourably to the New Decade, New Approach deal

The Institute of Directors Northern Ireland has welcomed the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ deal recently published.

Kirsty McManus, National Director, Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) said: “The ‘New Decade, New Approach’ deal is to be welcomed, filled with ambition that, if fulfilled, can deliver real improvements for the people and businesses of Northern Ireland.

“We would therefore urge all parties to get behind the deal to enable the speedy restoration of the Executive. Commitments from the British and Irish governments for some crucial pieces of infrastructure such as the York Street Interchange, upgrades to the A5 and A6 road and Northern Ireland’s wastewater network are particularly pleasing.

“The expansion of university provision at the Magee Campus in Derry meanwhile will go some way to rebalancing the regional economy. Plans for multi-year budgets and increased civic engagement will also improve overall governance. From a business perspective however, we would have liked to have seen more around a new skills agenda, which urgently require focus alongside a renewed look at the Apprenticeship Levy which is not included in this deal.

“On behalf of our members, we will also monitor closely commitments to bring forward legislation that will allow unfettered access to the Great Britain market for business following Brexit.”