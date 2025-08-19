Ireland positioned as Europe’s premier Fintech Investment Hub

Ireland is fast becoming a global powerhouse in financial technology, attracting investors with its innovative regulatory environment, skilled workforce, and strategic access to both EU and global markets.

At the forefront of this growth is The Fintech Corridor, a cross-border initiative connecting Dublin and Belfast, fostering collaboration between fintech companies, investors, regulators, and academia. It plays a key role in the EU-backed FINE (Fintech Investor Network and Ecosystem) project, funded by Horizon Europe, which is building a pan-European investment network to accelerate fintech innovation.

“Ireland’s unique position as the only English-speaking country in the Eurozone, combined with progressive regulation and world-class talent, makes it the ideal base for scaling fintech businesses internationally,” said Robert McConnell, FINE Project Manager for The Fintech Corridor.

Ireland’s position as a fintech leader is underpinned by several competitive advantages. The Central Bank of Ireland’s regulatory sandbox is widely regarded as a best-practice model in Europe, allowing innovators to test cutting-edge technologies, such as blockchain applications and AI-driven financial tools, in a controlled, low-risk environment.

This pro-innovation approach is matched by a highly skilled workforce, with 35% of graduates holding STEM degrees and a strong pipeline of talent in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Strategically, Ireland’s location gives it a unique edge: as a gateway for transatlantic data and financial services, it is home to more than 430 institutions within Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre, providing unrivalled access to both EU and global markets.

The EU-backed FINE project is accelerating fintech growth by connecting investors across Europe to collaborate, pool resources, and scale more effectively. Central to its mission is a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, with its Investor Academy equipping underrepresented groups, such as women, minorities, and young investors, with the skills and networks to succeed in the sector. FINE also fosters knowledge sharing through the development of a comprehensive Europe-wide fintech database and the establishment of a Fintech Ambassador Network, providing expert guidance and facilitating cross-border growth across the continent.

“Ireland’s fintech story is only just beginning,” says Robert.

“By combining our pro-innovation environment, exceptional talent, and collaborative European networks, we’re creating the conditions for fintech companies to not only start here, but to scale globally. For investors, this is the right time, and Ireland is the right place to be part of the next wave of financial technology growth.”