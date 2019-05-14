Islandmagee Energy company to continue meetings

Islandmagee Energy Limited, the company behind an underground natural gas storage project underneath Larne Lough, is to hold a series of monthly information sessions.

Islandmagee Energy’s director, John Wood, who led the previous information sessions, has pledged to continue an “open-door engagement” with the public.

The open day sessions will take place at Islandmagee Orange Hall. The first will be held on May 22, from 10.00 am until 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm until 9.00 pm when a panel of experts will answer questions.

Mr. Wood said: “We were very encouraged by the community taking us up on our offer to meet and to explain all the technical facts and science about the underground natural gas storage project which would ultimately secure energy supply to Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland.

“One of the messages most repeated during those surgeries was the need for the general public to more easily access information about the project. We have, therefore, relaunched our website with this requirement firmly in mind and will further boost this information flow with monthly meetings at which people can ask the experts all the relevant questions and receive answers to them.

“Our intention is to reassure the public that this proposal uses tried and tested technology, is safe and has very low impact on the marine and land environments.”

Open day sessions will continue on June 27, 10.00 am until 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm until 9.00 pm; July 30, 10.00 am until 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm until 9.00 pm; August 21, 10.00 am until 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm until 9.00 pm; September 26, 10.00 am until 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm until 9.00 pm; October 14, 10.00 am until 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm until 9.00 pm; November 19, 10.00 am until 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm until 9.00 pm.