One of Belfast’s most beloved hospitality venues 2Taps Wine Bar is celebrating 20 years of service, community spirit, and family-led entrepreneurship.

Established in 2005, 2Taps is owned and operated by brother-and-sister duo Jarron and Victoria O’Neill Watson, and has become a cornerstone of the bustling Belfast restaurant scene, welcoming over 3 million customers and creating more than 250 jobs over the past two decades.

Located in the heart of Cathedral Quarter and still operating from its original building in Cotton Court, 2Taps has remained committed to its roots while growing from a small family venture to a thriving and innovative business, known for its relaxed atmosphere, dog-friendly policy, and family-inclusive dining – with kids eating free every Sunday.

Siblings Jarron and Victoria O'Neill Watson celebrating 20 years of 2Taps Wine Bar in Belfast

Co-owner Victoria said: “We’ve always seen 2Taps as more than just a wine bar – it’s a place where people gather, connect and celebrate life in the city.

“2Taps began with my mum living her dream of creating the best tapas this side of España 20 years ago. So to be part of Belfast’s evolving food and drink scene for 20 years, and still serving many of the same loyal customers, is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

What started with a small team has expanded into a hospitality hub employing 40 staff, many of whom have been with the business for over a decade. Known for its eclectic small plates of perfectly presented tapas, Sangria, extensive wine lists, and open courtyard atmosphere, 2Taps continues to evolve while holding tight to its community-focused ethos.

Co-owner Jarron continued: “This milestone is a reflection of our family’s commitment to providing employment through the good times and bad, while creating a haven for local people and diners from around the world to sit down and enjoy authentic Spanish tapas right here in the heart of Belfast.

“We’ve grown with the city, and we’re excited about what’s ahead. Belfast is our home, and 2Taps will always be a space where everyone feels welcome – from families and foodies to tourists and our four-legged friends.”

To mark the occasion, 2Taps is hosting a full month of celebrations throughout August, including weekly giveaways, live music events, a special 20th birthday party and, on August 7, Jarron and Victoria will reaffirm their commitment to the community by throwing open the doors of the restaurant at lunchtime for people to dine for free in aid of Simon Community.

Victoria explained: “We are passionate about supporting local charities, and as we celebrate our 20th birthday, we’re all about giving back. We’re really excited to be offering free lunch on 7 August on a first-come first-served basis. Belfast people are well known for their generosity so we’re confident that those enjoying a free lunch will donate generously to support Simon Community.”

Kirsten Hewitt, director of Services, Simon Community, added: “We’re truly grateful to be working alongside 2Taps during such an important year for them. Their support means a lot — not just to us, but to people experiencing homelessness and hardship across Northern Ireland. Partnerships like this remind us that when local businesses and organisations come together, we can make a real and lasting impact.”

With a food truck on the road and plans to expand and invest further in the business in the months ahead, 2Taps remains future-focused while celebrating its heritage.