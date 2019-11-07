IT firm opens new computing lab atMagee campus

IT company Allstate has opened a new state of the art computing lab at Ulster University’s Magee campus, representing a major investment in educational resources for the North West region.

The new lab is based within Ulster University’s School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems at the Magee campus.

The lab is an extension of the longstanding partnership between Allstate and Ulster University which recognises the importance of developing professional and educational links, whilst attracting next generation IT talent to Allstate and keeping the company at the forefront of a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

John Healy, vice president and managing director of Allstate Northern Ireland commented: “We are very proud to have partnered with Ulster University in the opening of the new IT lab. Allstate are committed to finding the best talent in Northern Ireland and the partnership between academia and business is vital in preparing the next generation of IT professionals.

The North West is an integral part of the Allstate NI organisation and this collaboration will help boost the local economy. We’re thrilled to be able to improve student experiences at Ulster University by providing them with top quality resources and look forward to seeing how the IT industry continues to grow in the North West.”

Integral to the work of the lab will be academic research and application towards corporate issues.