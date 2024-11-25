McConnell Property appointed as property managers of The Boulevard and The Junction

Belfast chartered surveyors McConnell Property has been successfully appointed as the managing agent for two of Northern Ireland’s premier retail and leisure parks, The Boulevard, Banbridge and The Junction, Antrim.

Appointed by owners Lotus Property and Tristan Capital, McConnell Property has officially taken over the management of the two schemes that extend to over 700,000sq ft and are home to major retail brands such as Nike, kate spade ny, Adidas, Levi’s, Guess, Marks and Spencer, Next and Dune London.

McConnell Property is in a major growth and expansion phase, after being acquired by Paddy Brennan two years ago, with the appointment of more than two million sq ft of commercial property management instructions in the last 18 months.

Both The Boulevard and The Junction have been on a steady upward trajectory since being acquired by Lotus Property and Tristan Capital in recent years. The success of both destinations has seen the return of retail thrive at outlets with The Boulevard consistently breaking its own records and saw its best summer ever with a +19% increase in sales and +5% growth in footfall this year compared to 2023. The Junction also continues to prosper as it has recorded a +29% in footfall and +19% in sales in 2024 compared to 2023.

Diversifying to meet customer demand and consumer trends, McConnell Property’s management of The Boulevard and The Junction will see both schemes continue to develop their leisure offering as well as retail.

The Junction, which operates as a hub for Antrim and the surrounding areas, has an extensive food and beverage selection as well as a 10-screen Omniplex Cinema. The Boulevard, which also has an Omniplex Cinema onsite, has recently announced plans of a £9million redevelopment which will include one of the UK’s fastest growing leisure operators, Hollywood Bowl Group opening only its second location in Northern Ireland, at The Boulevard.

Amos McPeake, head of property management at McConnell Property, said: “We are delighted to be appointed as property managers of both The Boulevard and The Junction.

"It is an exciting time for out-of-town retail and leisure operators in Northern Ireland as they continue to buck the trends and thrive in the digital world.

"Both The Boulevard and The Junction are excelling with a loyal and growing customer base from all across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and we are committed to delivering an exceptional property management service for both schemes.”

Alastair Coulson, managing director at Lotus Property, added: “McConnell Property have an incredibly strong track record in retail property management and have hit the ground running with their dedicated and proactive approach.