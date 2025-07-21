Susan Nightingale, the Bank’s UK Network director for the Devolved Nations

Impact Report reveals Bank activities are expected to create 1,100 jobs and £300m of additional business turnover

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Business Bank is set to help create 1,100 jobs at smaller businesses across Northern Ireland in 2024/25, as it extends support to 600 local firms, according to its second annual Impact Report.

The Bank's research indicates this support will generate £300 million in additional business turnover and deliver over £100 million in economic output throughout the lifetime of the finance. To date, its efforts have helped sustain 5,300 jobs in the region across multiple sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major contributor to this impact is the £70 million Investment Fund for Northern Ireland, which recently marked a milestone of £30 million deployed across 35 businesses. Since its launch in November 2023, the fund has generated £18 million in direct investments and attracted an additional £12 million in private sector funding.

The Impact Report comes as the Bank gears up to deliver a step change in financing support to smaller businesses after its financial capacity was increased to £25.6bn in June’s Spending Review, enabling it to increase annual investments to around £2.5bn a year and to crowd in more third-party capital.

The report underlines the Bank’s continued commitment to Northern Ireland and wider Nations and regions. 84% of the businesses supported by the Bank in 2024/25 were based outside of London - helping to deliver more than a £100m boost to economic output in each and every UK Nation and region.

Susan Nightingale, the Bank’s UK Network director for the Devolved Nations said: “The Bank has a 10-year track record of delivering impact in Northern Ireland therefore it is very pleasing to see that our support to 600 smaller businesses in 2024/25 is expected to create 1,100 local jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise it can be challenging for some firms to secure the support they need to start up and scale up, therefore through improving access to finance for smaller businesses we drive growth and prosperity in Northern Ireland and across the UK.”

Across the UK in 2024/25, the Bank supported a total of £6.8bn of finance for smaller businesses - £1.2bn of our public funding, £2.6bn of lending guaranteed and an additional £3.0bn of private capital crowded in.

This enabled the Bank to support 24,000 businesses that hadn’t received Bank-supported funding before, as well as 4,000 that were first funded by the Bank before 2024/25. 84% of the businesses supported were outside of London

The expected impacts over the life of this finance are:

The creation of 38,000 additional jobs

£18.0bn of additional business turnover, equivalent to an extra £8.0bn of economic output