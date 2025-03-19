SSE Airtricity has today (Wednesday) announced that it intends to close its energy services business in Northern Ireland following an extended period of challenging trading

SSE Airtricity has today (Wednesday) announced that it intends to close its energy services business in Northern Ireland following an extended period of challenging trading.

The decision to consult with staff on the closure of the business follows several years of financial losses and a lack of progress in the development of government policy supports for home retrofit.

SSE Airtricity’s other activities in Northern Ireland, including the supply of electricity and gas, employs a further 275 people and will be unaffected by this change.

Stuart Hobbs, director of SSE Airtricity Energy Services, said: “It’s disappointing that we’ve had to make this decision, which is no reflection on the employees who have worked hard to bring improved energy services and upgrades to homes across Northern Ireland.

“However SSE Airtricity Energy Services NI is not commercially sustainable in current market conditions.

“We have started a consultation with staff today to discuss our intention to close the business and the support we will provide through this change. We will consider affected employees for redeployment within SSE where available.”

SSE Airtricity Energy Services NI is a division of SSE Airtricity and part of FTSE100 listed energy company SSE plc. SSE Airtricity Energy Services NI entered the Northern Irish market in 2016, through a 50% acquisition of Fusion Heating Ltd, before later fully acquiring the business in 2023.

Today, SSE Airtricity provides electricity and natural gas to over 300,000 customers across Northern Ireland.

Mr Hobbs added: “Despite these changes, SSE Airtricity remains committed to serving domestic and business customers in Northern Ireland, where we have a long-standing presence.”

