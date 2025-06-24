'It's is not just a market – it’s a celebration of Belfast’s spirit, talent and community': New social hub HALT brings street food and global flavours
The opening date for Belfast’s newest destination for food, drink, culture and craic, HALT at Weavers Cross, has been announced.
The dynamic new hub at the site of the former Europa Bus Centre will launch on Tuesday, July 8.
To facilitate this exciting new opening, the former Europa Bus Centre site will close temporarily from Tuesday, June 24 to Monday, July 7.
A social hub, rich in culture and entertainment, HALT will create a space to socialise, enjoy food, retail, and drinks while participating in exciting events. It will cater for a wide variety of food offerings with both local and global cuisines served to patrons.
The exciting new development will have a dedicated drinks’ bar and containers offering a vibrant mix of indoor and outdoor spaces.
HALT brings a vibrant mix of street food, live music, entertainment and culture to this part of the city and will act as the ‘meanwhile-use’ development for the £500 million Weavers Cross regeneration scheme.
Located in the heart of the Linen Quarter, adjacent to the new Belfast Grand Central Station - a landmark development projected to serve 20 million passengers annually - HALT is perfectly placed to serve both the local community and visitors alike.
The artisanal food market and bar will create up to 40 new jobs supporting the wider economy and offering new opportunities to local residents.
“Part of the 1.5 million square foot Weavers Cross project, one of the city’s largest ever regeneration developments, HALT is an exciting new addition to the Linen Quarter,” said Chris McCracken, managing director of LQ BID.
“As a diverse hospitality venue that supports local business owners, the concept will not only contribute to the vibrancy of the city but further enhance our sense of community. It’s an excellent demonstration of how under-utilised space can be reimagined, for which we commend MRP for its vision.
"We look forward to the concept attracting increased footfall across the Linen Quarter throughout the coming months.”
Developed by the Weavers Cross Master Developer MRP, HALT is part of the wider vision to bring creativity, vibrancy and community back to the city centre – transforming a transitional space into a social hub.
Paul Wilson, director, Savills Northern Ireland, added: “HALT is not just a market – it’s a celebration of Belfast’s spirit, talent and community. It’s designed to energise the space while we await the full transformation of Weavers Cross. While phase 1 is fully let, we are calling on food and retail operators interested in phase 2 of the development due to open later this year, to get in touch. The HALT will be a place that people will love to visit time and again.”
