A well-known face in Ballymena, Eugene Diamond has announced his retirement and the sale of his long-standing business after 45 years of service to the local community.

Eugene, who has run Diamond’s Newsagents on Broughshane Street since 1979, shared the news in an emotional social media post this morning (Tuesday), citing ongoing health concerns as the reason for stepping back.

"Due to ongoing health problems I’m going to put my business including building up for sale," he wrote.

"It’s sad to make this decision but since March I have had to step back from working my usual hours. I’ve had 45 great years here on Broughshane Street but all things come to an end. Eugene."

Eugene has become something of a local institution, known not only for opening his shop at 5.30am each morning, but also for his daily social media updates. He regularly posted front and back pages of newspapers alongside early morning snapshots of Broughshane Street and weather updates — a routine cherished by many in the town and beyond.

The announcement has sparked an outpouring of support and fond memories from customers and fellow locals, many of whom have taken to social media to thank Eugene for his years of dedication and service.