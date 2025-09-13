A Peculiar Tea first opened in 2021 after Gemma Austin reached a national audience with her appearance on the Great British Menu

Gemma Austin resurrects A Peculiar Tea for six months of culinary storytelling inside Crumlin Road Gaol after closing over 12 months ago due to "unfeasible" costs including high rent and rising overheads

A beloved Belfast restaurant that closed its doors last year is making a much-anticipated return – this time, for a limited six-month residency in one of the city's most iconic locations.

A Peculiar Tea, the whimsical fine dining concept created by award-winning chef Gemma Austin, will reopen this October as a pop-up at McConnell's Distillery, located within the historic Crumlin Road Gaol.

The restaurant, formerly based on University Road, quickly earned a reputation for its eccentric afternoon teas and immersive, themed tasting menus. But in 2024, Austin made the difficult decision to close its doors, citing the financial challenges facing the hospitality industry.

At the time, she said that the cost of operating the restaurant had become "unfeasible" due to high rent and rising overheads. To remain viable, she would have needed to charge £170 per person for her tasting menu—something she wasn't prepared to do.

Since then, Austin has continued to impress diners with her work at Era Restaurant, located at Hinch Distillery in Lisburn. But fans of her original concept will now get another chance to experience her unique culinary storytelling in Belfast.

Announcing the update on social media, she said: "It's time. For 461 days, our story was on pause... but a peculiar tale is ready to be told once more.

"We've been hiding in the shadows brewing something wondrous. The wait is over - A Peculiar Tea is back. "For six magical months, our story will unfold at McConnell’s Distillery, within the historic walls of Crumlin Road Gaol. “Afternoon Teas and Tasting Menus reimagined - crafted with curiosity, and designed to immerse every guest into a world of culinary storytelling.

“This is 'The Residency.' October 2025 - March 2026. More info to follow. Who's ready?”"

